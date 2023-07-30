The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved yet another stellar feat as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C56 lifted off into the skies, carrying an impressive payload of seven satellites, including international contributions in the wee hours on July 30. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) witnessed the picture-perfect lift off, capturing the imagination of space enthusiasts worldwide.

The highlight of the mission was ISRO's successful launch of Singapore's DS-SAR satellite, a result of fruitful collaboration between the Government of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency and ST Engineering. Alongside DS-SAR, the PSLV-C56 carried six co-passenger satellites, each with its unique scientific purpose and technological objectives.

The launch took place from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Sriharikota, reaffirming ISRO's prowess in executing precise and flawless space missions. As the rockets thundered into the skies, spectators and scientists alike marveled at the breathtaking spectacle, witnessing another landmark moment in India's space endeavors.

The DS-SAR satellite is destined for a near-equatorial orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and an altitude of 535 km. Its sophisticated imaging capabilities are set to support vital sectors such as defense, surveillance, agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management within Singapore's government agencies.

The co-passenger satellites aboard the PSLV-C56 include:

VELOX-AM: A compact technology demonstration microsatellite, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in satellite technology.

ARCADE: An experimental satellite dedicated to studying Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics, contributing to our understanding of Earth's atmosphere.

SCOOB-II: A 3U nanosatellite carrying a technology demonstrator payload, unlocking possibilities for future space applications.

NuLIoN by NuSpace: An advanced 3U nanosatellite fostering seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations, enhancing global communication.

Galassia-2: A 3U nanosatellite designed for low earth orbit, contributing to space exploration and scientific research.

ORB-12 STRIDER: A satellite developed through international collaboration, furthering our knowledge and advancing scientific frontiers.