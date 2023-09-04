Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Valarmathi, who lent her voice on countdowns for rocket launches in Sriharikota, died due to cardiac arrest. Valamarthi gave her last countdown call during the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14.

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On August 23, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM), comprising Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat. The landing also made the country the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

The Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander have been working around the lunar surface, gathering valuable information of the natural satellite. The APXS and LIBS payloads are designed to analyse the elemental and mineralogical composition of the lunar soil and rocks.