ISRO successfully launches EOS-05 earth observation satellite on GSLV-F17

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 4.

The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad, with GSLV-F17 carrying the satellite towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). The mission marks the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) programme.

EOS-05 is a significant addition to India’s Earth observation capabilities. The satellite is the country’s first imaging spacecraft designed for deployment in a geosynchronous orbit and is equipped to capture data across visible, infrared, multi-spectral and hyperspectral bands.

Its geosynchronous positioning will allow it to repeatedly observe large areas of the Earth. The data is expected to support applications including weather monitoring and agricultural assessment.

The satellite was placed into the Sub-GTO by the GSLV-F17, after which it is expected to be manoeuvred into its operational orbit. The rocket features a 4-metre-diameter ogive-shaped composite payload fairing.

The mission also marks another step in ISRO’s efforts to strengthen the GSLV platform, which is intended to carry heavier spacecraft towards geosynchronous orbits.

Minister of State for the Department of Space Jitendra Singh congratulated ISRO and the scientists involved in the mission. In a post on X, he described the launch as “another giant leap for India in Space” and highlighted EOS-05’s advanced imaging capabilities.

The launch drew crowds at Sriharikota, with students, teachers and space enthusiasts gathering at the viewing area. Rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm as spectators waited to watch the rocket lift off.

The previous GSLV mission, GSLV-F16, successfully placed the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite into orbit in July 2025.

With GSLV-F17 and EOS-05, ISRO has further expanded its Earth observation programme while demonstrating another successful flight of its heavy-lift geosynchronous launch vehicle.