As the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) prepares for a pivotal moment in its maiden solar mission, the Aditya-L1, the stakes are high with the success of the mission depending on a crucial firing maneuver scheduled for January 6.

Isro Chairman S Somanath has pointed to the importance of this final burn, which is set to align the spacecraft with the L1 point at approximately 4 pm on Saturday.

The Aditya-L1 mission, launched on September 2, 2023, has been a journey of precision and technological prowess, involving multiple earth-bound maneuvers and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver.

However, all these meticulously planned steps lead up to the decisive event that determine the spacecraft's fate – the final firing. Chairman Somanath explained the critical nature of the upcoming maneuver at a press meet following the successful launch of PSLV-C58 carrying XPoSat.

He stated, "If we do not do the final burn, the spacecraft will jump and go on its way farther distances, towards the Sun because it has a bigger body." This statement highlights the delicate balance required to achieve a stable orbit around the L1 point, a gravitational equilibrium located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth in the direction of the Sun.

The L1 point provides a unique viewpoint that allows for uninterrupted sun observation without the disruption of eclipses. Studying solar activity like as coronal mass ejections and solar flares is one of Aditya-L1's mission objectives. These phenomena have important ramifications for our comprehension of space weather and how it affects satellite communications and Earth's power networks.

In addition to getting to the goal, the last manoeuvre is crucial for maintaining the spacecraft's longevity in orbit. "Once it is done, it will get trapped in orbit, but it is not permanent. We still have to do some firing occasionally to keep it there," added Somanath.

This suggests that the spacecraft will still need to make frequent modifications to maintain its location even after it has successfully entered the halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1 may go off track with a miss, endangering years of work and money. Isro hopes to execute the last move flawlessly.