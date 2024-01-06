In a major achievement for India's space program, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) solar mission Aditya L-1 has entered into halo orbit.

Over 125 days of travel, 15 lakh kilometres covered, and a precision orbit insertion later, the Aditya-L1 mission has been successfully parked at an optimum spot in the vastness of space from where it will have an unobstructed view of the Sun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the news and said, "India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1 reaches its destination."

The ISRO aced the halo orbit insertion on Saturday by firing the motors on Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar probe, to place it at its permanent spot Lagrange Point 1 in space.

"It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," PM Modi added.

The spacecraft will now go through a commissioning phase following which it will begin observing the Sun to better understand how the star in our solar system not just powers life on Earth, but has a much more far-reaching effect than we realise.

The Aditya L1 spacecraft has reached Lagrange Point 1, a unique spot in space outside the orbit of the Moon to give a clear view of the Sun throughout the year.

Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) is a stable point in space where the gravitational forces of two large bodies, such as the Earth and the Sun, balance the centripetal force felt by a smaller object, like a satellite. It lies along the line connecting the two larger bodies and allows satellites to maintain a relatively constant position.

Objects positioned at L1 remain in a stable configuration relative to the Earth and the Sun, making it an advantageous location for certain types of satellites, like those used for solar observations or monitoring space weather. However, maintaining a satellite at L1 requires constant adjustments due to gravitational perturbations from other celestial bodies.