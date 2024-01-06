The Aditya-L1, the pioneering solar mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO), is on the cusp of entering a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1) today.

This strategic maneuver will position the spacecraft in a stable vantage point approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, allowing it to maintain an uninterrupted view of the Sun.

Aditya-L1's journey began with its launch aboard the PSLV-C57 on September 2, 2023. After a series of complex orbital maneuvers and a 110-day transit, the spacecraft is now poised to conduct its final insertion into the halo orbit.

This orbit is crucial as it enables the satellite to escape the eclipse, providing consistent solar observations without the interference of Earth's magnetic field.

The mission's primary objective is to study the solar atmosphere, particularly the chromosphere and corona, and to gain insights into phenomena such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), solar flares, and the mysterious heating of the solar corona.

Understanding these solar events is vital as they can have profound effects on space weather, potentially impacting satellite operations, telecommunications, and power grids on Earth.

Equipped with seven sophisticated payloads, Aditya-L1 will delve into the dynamics of the Sun's outer layers using electromagnetic and particle detectors. These instruments include the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA), High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), and onboard Magnetometers (MAG).

Once in the halo orbit, Aditya-L1 will embark on a planned five-year mission, gathering critical data to address long-standing questions about coronal heating, the characteristics and dynamics of solar eruptions, and their influence on the interplanetary medium.

The mission is expected to provide the most comprehensive view yet of the Sun's influence on our space environment.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has emphasised the global significance of the data that Aditya-L1 will collect, noting that it will not only benefit India but also contribute to the worldwide scientific community's understanding of solar dynamics.