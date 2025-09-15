IT department denies rumours of ITR filing date extension, confirms September 15 deadline

The Income Tax Department on Sunday clarified that the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) remains September 15, 2025, dismissing viral social media claims about an extension till September 30.

In a statement, the department cautioned taxpayers against misinformation. “A fake news is in circulation stating that the due date of filing ITRs (originally due on July 31, 2025, and extended to September 15, 2025) has been further extended to September 30, 2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025,” the department said in a post on X.

It urged taxpayers to rely only on official updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia. To assist filers, the department said its helpdesk is functioning 24x7, offering support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and social media.

Meanwhile, the department reported a significant milestone, announcing that over 6 crore ITRs have already been filed for the Assessment Year 2025–26. Thanking taxpayers and professionals, it encouraged those yet to file to do so at the earliest to avoid last-minute congestion.

“Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore ITRs as of now and still counting. We urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2025–26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let’s continue this momentum!” it posted.