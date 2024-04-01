In a major relief for Congress party, the Income Tax department has assured the Supreme Court that it will abstain from taking any forceful measures to recover Rs 1700 crores from the Congress party amid the Lok Sabha elections.

The department has requested the court to schedule the hearing of the matter for June, indicating its intent to avoid causing issues for any party during the election period.

Supreme Court takes on record submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Income Tax department, that no coercive steps will be taken against Congress party, in view of Lok Sabha elections.



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