Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clinched a historic third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, with his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the government once again.

The election results showcased a narrower margin than anticipated by exit polls but still affirmed BJP's dominant position in Indian politics.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her felicitations to PM Modi, highlighting the enduring friendship between Italy and India. Meloni expressed optimism about continuing to work together to enhance bilateral ties and address mutual concerns.

In her message on X, she said, "Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples."

Leaders from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius also joined in congratulating PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government, acknowledging the electoral success.

In his victory speech at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi described the win as a resounding endorsement of India's developmental agenda and the populace's steadfast trust in the nation's constitutional values.

He underscored the transformative vision of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' (Together with All, Development for All), marking this victory as a historic moment in Indian politics. Modi noted that this is the first time since 1962 that a government completing two full tenures has secured a third consecutive term.