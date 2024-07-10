In a significant anti-smuggling operation, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seized 108 gold bars weighing a total of 108.060 kilograms and arrested two individuals near the India-China border in Eastern Ladakh. The operation took place on July 9 during a Long Range Patrolling (LRP) mission in the Southern Sub Sector, which included areas such as Chismule, Narbula Top, Zakle, and Zakla.

The ITBP initiated the patrol to counter potential infiltration and smuggling activities, particularly heightened during the summer season. The patrol team, acting on specific intelligence about smuggling activities near Sirigaple, Ladakh, encountered the suspects around 1:30 to 2:00 PM.

"On July 9, 2024, at approximately 1:30 PM, the 21st Battalion of ITBP launched a Long Range Patrolling in the border areas of the Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh. This operation aimed to monitor and prevent infiltration and smuggling activities, especially given the seasonal increase in such incidents and recent intelligence reports," stated the ITBP.

During the patrol, the team spotted two suspicious individuals with mules about one kilometer from the International Border, leading to the discovery of the substantial gold haul.

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