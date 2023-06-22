West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the saffron party "mishandled" the situation in the hill state of Manipur.

Speaking to the media while responding to the invitation to Amit Shah's all-party meeting, to this Mamata Banerjee said, " It's too late now, I had written a letter that I want to visit Manipur for peace purposes, I got a reply yesterday only, after the all-party meeting was called...I will be sending Derek O'Brien for the meeting."

"Manipur is burning and our heart is also burning...northeast is our eight sisters and we love them like anything," she added.



Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeks Central permission to visit Manipur

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre, expressing her desire to stand with the people of the violence-torn state of Manipur, and requesting permission to visit the northeastern state on May 30.

"The CM has written to the central government seeking permission to visit Manipur. She wants to stand by the victims of violence there," the official told the media.



The Trinamool Congress supremo, according to the official, has been closely following the situation in Manipur.

Banerjee accused the BJP last week of attempting to foment "Manipur-like conflicts" in West Bengal. On Monday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in strife-torn Manipur to try to restore peace by working out a compromise between warring clans.