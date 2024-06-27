Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha on the inaugural day of the 264th session of the Upper House on June 27.

The announcement was made by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar amidst applause from members present, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda's appointment marks a major role in the parliamentary affairs of the Upper House.

Prime Minister Modi along with other ministers and MPs were present during the announcement of the government's support and endorsement of Nadda's new responsibility.