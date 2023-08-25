A Jabalpur-bound flight which took off from Delhi on August 25 made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport after a male passenger fell ill, officials said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said.

After the flight operated by Alliance Air took off from Delhi airport, a 52-year-old passenger fell sick mid air and his blood pressure started dipping, officials at the Jaipur airport said. In view of the man's health condition, the flight had to make an emergency landing here around 9:40 a.m., the officials said.