National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as the 14th Vice-President of India on Thursday, August 11.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the Vice-President after defeating the Opposition's Margaret Alva on August 6.

Dhankhar received 528 votes, defeating joint opposition candidate Alva, who got 182 votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and other parliamentarians attended the ceremony.