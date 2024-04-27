A protest was held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Delhi against the arrest of their leader Arvind Kejriwal. They called their campaign ' Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se ' meaning 'Answer Jail with Votes'. This protest took place outside Laxmi Nagar Metro station. AAP's Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar said that people in Delhi are upset about Kejriwal's arrest and plan to show their anger by voting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 25 during the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 concerning a money-laundering case related to the city's old excise policy. Since then, he has been in Tihar Jail.

In response to Kejriwal's arrest, his wife Sunita Kejriwal plans to hold roadshows in East Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha areas seeking blessings for her husband from the people. This move is seen as an attempt to garner support for Kejriwal and AAP amid his arrest.

AAP leaders have criticized Kejriwal's arrest, calling it a political strategy by the BJP-led central government to hinder Kejriwal's campaign during the Lok Sabha elections. They believe that this arrest has led to widespread opposition among people in Delhi and across the country, and they expect voters to express their dissatisfaction through votes in favor of AAP.

Delhi will vote for all seven Lok Sabha seats on May 25 during the sixth phase of the General elections.