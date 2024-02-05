Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has denied permission for the swearing-in ceremony of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, currently in jail over a money laundering case tied to the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Despite being renominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for another term in the Rajya Sabha, Singh faced a setback as Dhankhar revealed that the matter was under scrutiny by the Privileges Committee.

Singh, along with other AAP nominees Swati Maliwal and Narain Das Gupta, had been set to take the oath on Monday. However, Dhankhar's refusal has now delayed Singh's parliamentary induction.

The incident happened after a Delhi court, last week, granted permission for Singh to be escorted to Parliament under police custody for the oath-taking ceremony. Special judge MK Nagpal had directed jail authorities to facilitate Singh's presence in Parliament at 10 am on February 5.

Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with the alleged money laundering case associated with the defunct Delhi excise policy.