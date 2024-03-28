Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious figure in Indian politics with a criminal background, passed away following a heart attack on Thursday. Sources revealed to India Today that Ansari, who had been incarcerated in Banda jail, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while in his barrack. He was promptly rushed to a hospital in Banda, where he breathed his last.

The incident comes merely two days after Ansari's health took a downturn for the worse. On Tuesday, the 60-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Banda for approximately 14 hours after experiencing severe abdominal pain. However, he was discharged later, and the authorities at the jail readmitted him.

Prior to his demise, Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP, Afzal Ansari, alleged that his sibling had been subjected to poisoning while in custody, adding a layer of controversy to the circumstances surrounding Ansari's health.