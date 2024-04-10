In a momentous occasion at Capitol Hill in Washington, Jain Acharya Lokesh, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati and World Peace Centre, has been conferred with the prestigious American Presidential Award, making history as the first Indian monk to receive this honor.

The ceremony included the presentation of multiple accolades to Acharya Lokesh, including the Presidential Award, Golden Shield, Certificate of Honor, and a citation bearing the signature of President Biden. US Congressman Brad Sherman played a pivotal role in reading out the certificate and citation, highlighting Acharya Lokesh's exceptional contributions to humanitarian causes.

Expressing admiration for Acharya Lokesh's dedication to promoting global peace and serving humanity, President Biden's signed citation commended him for his invaluable service to both the nation and humanity at large. Biden's words resonated with appreciation for Acharya Lokesh's efforts in addressing contemporary challenges and fostering hope, light, and love in a world that increasingly needs these virtues.

In his acceptance speech, Acharya Lokesh expressed profound gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon him while acknowledging the heightened responsibility that accompanies such an esteemed award. He emphasized that this honor reflects not only his personal endeavors but also the rich cultural heritage, spiritual values, and Jain principles of Lord Mahavir that guide his work.

Acharya Lokesh's dedication to the welfare of mankind over the past 4 decades was underscored as he pledged to continue striving to meet the expectations placed upon him. He particularly emphasized the importance of collaboration between India and the US in advancing humanitarian causes and uplifting humanity on a global scale.