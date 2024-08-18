Several hospitals in Jaipur, including CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital, received bomb threats via email early Sunday morning. The threats, reported at approximately 7 AM, prompted immediate evacuations and security measures.

The emails claimed that bombs were planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms. The sender also alleged that "terrorists ching and cultist" were behind the threats. Teams of police officials and a bomb disposal squad were swiftly dispatched to the affected hospitals to investigate the situation.

The incident follows a similar event on Saturday when a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a prominent mall in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area. In Haryana's Gurugram, Ambience Mall also received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax.

In May, a series of bomb threats targeting around 250 schools in Delhi and NCR resulted in widespread evacuations and extensive searches, which ultimately proved to be hoaxes. The threats were traced back to a virtual private network (VPN) using a Russian mailing service, complicating the investigation.

The Union home ministry has since called for enhanced security protocols, including better email monitoring and CCTV installation, to better handle such threats.