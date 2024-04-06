Jairam Ramesh alleges that Prime Minister Modi plans to amend Articles 371-A to 371-H, impacting Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes after, BJP leader and Union Home Minster Amit Shah criticised Kharge for his alleged verbal slip on Article 371.

Justifying his stand for Kharge, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed out that it was a verbal slip by INC India President Mallikarjun Kharge, who incorrectly stated in a Jaipur speech that Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed credit for abolishing Article 371, when he actually meant Article 370, following which Amit Shah criticised Kharge for his error.

However, Ramesh highlighted that Modi has expressed intentions to amend several provisions under Article 371, relating to different northeastern states.



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"But the truth is that Modi does indeed want to change Article 371-A relating to Nagaland, Article 371-B relating to Assam, Article 371-C relating to Manipur, Article 371-F relating to Sikkim, Article 371-G relating to Mizoram, and Article 371-H relating to Arunachal Pradesh," wrote Jairam Ramesh on his X.

Ramesh also credited Kharge for being instrumental in the implementation of Article 371-J for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region during Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as PM.

Ramesh suggested that Shah's reaction was due to Kharge unintentionally revealing BJP's plans for Article 371, following the abrogation of Article 370.