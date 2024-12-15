Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament, accusing him of using Jawaharlal Nehru's name to divert attention from critical issues facing the nation. Ramesh questioned why the Prime Minister chose to focus on Nehru instead of addressing pressing matters like the India-China border situation, communal tensions, and the ongoing farmers' protests.

"The PM keeps disrespecting Jawaharlal Nehru to hide his shortcomings," Ramesh stated. "Whenever PM Modi speaks in Parliament, he proves he can't speak the truth, even by mistake. Yesterday, he made several false claims and tried to reshape history," he added.

Ramesh further criticised Modi for not discussing key national issues, including India's economic condition, unemployment, and international relations. He pointed out that the Prime Minister failed to address concerns about the country's relations with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka or the declining GDP.

"The Prime Minister is silent on important matters like Adani, farmers' protests, and communal tensions," Ramesh said, accusing Modi of using the speech as a political tool ahead of elections. He also questioned why Modi had not called any all-party meetings or engaged with opposition leaders.

The Congress MP also expressed concern over the disrespect towards constitutional posts and the ongoing violations of the Constitution. "The Constitution is being violated every day," Ramesh remarked, urging the Prime Minister to focus on present-day challenges rather than continuously referencing past leaders.

Ramesh concluded by urging the government to allow meaningful discussions in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the ruling party of stifling opposition voices in the upper house.

PM Modi's speech, delivered during the two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution, had been a sharp critique of Congress, with Modi accusing the party of undermining constitutional values during its rule.