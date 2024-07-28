Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to the microblogging site X to criticize the recent statements and actions of the Prime Minister regarding flood relief and development aid. Ramesh's comments came after the Finance Minister's budget speech, where funds for irrigation and flood mitigation were allocated.

"Yesterday, the self-anointed non-biological Prime Minister said that Viksit Bharat depends on Viksit states - wow, such a profundity," Ramesh wrote. "If only he put the taxpayer's money where his mouth is! After the disastrous floods of 2023, the Government of Himachal Pradesh repeatedly demanded that the Union Government declare the floods a national calamity – a plea which the Finance Minister repeatedly rejected."

Ramesh highlighted the discrepancies in the financial support promised to various states affected by floods. For BJP-ruled states like Bihar, Assam, and Uttarakhand, the government promised direct financial support. "Assam: 'We will provide assistance to Assam for flood management and related projects,'" Ramesh quoted. Similarly, for Sikkim, the commitment was clear: "Our Government will provide assistance to the state."

In contrast, Ramesh pointed out that Himachal Pradesh, governed by the Congress, was only offered assistance through multilateral development assistance, implying loans rather than grants. "Basically, what the FM has said is that BJP-ruled states will get financial assistance in the form of grants. When it comes to INC-governed Himachal Pradesh, however, the assistance will be 'arranged through multilateral development assistance,’ i.e., loans that it will have to repay," he stated.

Ramesh condemned this as a punitive measure against Himachal Pradesh for not voting BJP in the assembly elections. He argued that the state, already struggling due to its geography and economic challenges, would be further burdened by additional loans.