Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised alarm over delays in updating election results on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website during the Haryana assembly elections. In an urgent memorandum addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on October 8, Ramesh highlighted a two-hour slowdown in result updates between 9-11 AM.

"Over the last two hours between 9-11AM, there has been an unexplained slowdown in updating of results on the ECI's website," Ramesh wrote in his letter. He warned that such delays could fuel speculation and misinformation.

The senior Congress figure expressed concern that the situation could be exploited by bad-faith actors. "As you can imagine this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process," Ramesh cautioned.

He urged the ECI to take swift action, stating, "We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately."

The ECI has not yet publicly responded to the concerns raised in Ramesh's letter.