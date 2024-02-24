Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, has asserted that the repercussions of the Uttar Pradesh paper leak issue, spotlighted by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', have come to fruition. Ramesh declared, "The impact of the (UP) paper leak issue raised by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has been seen. The exam has been cancelled. The journey continues to provide justice to all."

Following their vocalization of concerns, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination in response to the paper leak allegations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reinforced the commitment to justice, affirming that stringent action would be taken against those found involved in unfair practices during the exam held on February 17-18.

Significantly, a case has been lodged in Lucknow regarding the paper leak. Satya Aman Kumar, an examinee, and Neeraj, who allegedly provided the leaked paper to Kumar before the examination, are among the primary subjects of the investigation.

The cancellation impacts a substantial number of candidates, with the examination aimed at filling 60,244 police constable positions. Over 48 lakh candidates participated in the exam, conducted across 2,378 examination centres spanning 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In the midst of the upheaval, candidates in Lucknow celebrated as CM Yogi Adityanath announced the cancellation of the UP Police constable civil police exams 2023. The subsequent order for a re-examination within the next six months brings hope for fairness and integrity in the recruitment process.