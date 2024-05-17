External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted the need for caution in India's business dealings with China while acknowledging the economic challenges posed by the trade imbalance. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit in New Delhi on May 17, Jaishankar stated, "If peace and tranquility in border areas are disturbed, would you do business with someone who has barged into your turf? If a country has gone back on written agreements and is doing something on our borders, how can we then say that the business world will continue as normal."

However, Jaishankar clarified that India has not ignored business with China, noting, "We need to define the problems and take caution today." He emphasised the importance of applying a national security filter to business propositions, encouraging domestic sourcing and manufacturing while not prohibiting engagement with China outright.

Addressing the trade imbalance, Jaishankar stated, "We have to encourage production in India while encouraging businesses to source in India. It is long and painful because we are actually making up for 20-30 years of neglect of manufacturing."

Regarding relations with neighbouring countries, Jaishankar highlighted improvements in regional connectivity, citing enhanced road, rail, and port access with Bangladesh and Nepal. He also mentioned ongoing proposals for a land bridge, fuel pipeline, and rail bridge with Sri Lanka to provide market access for Indian products.

With the Maldives, Jaishankar noted that development projects are progressing constructively. On Pakistan, he stated, "They have to make up their mind. After 2019, many steps by Imran Khan's government have downgraded relations," alluding to Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.