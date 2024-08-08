External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in discussions with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy regarding the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, as speculation mounts over deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s potential asylum request in the UK. This conversation highlights the escalating situation in Bangladesh and Hasina's uncertain future.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Jaishankar and Lammy spoke about recent developments in Bangladesh, where violent protests and political instability have led to the downfall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that the dialogue also covered broader issues including the West Asian region.

Speculation has surged that Hasina, currently in India, may be seeking asylum in the UK. However, neither the Indian government nor the UK authorities have officially addressed these rumors. Sources from the UK Home Office have noted that the UK's immigration policies do not explicitly cater to asylum requests made from abroad.

Jaishankar has stated that Hasina’s visit to India was approved only for the short term. Reports suggest that she may head to London, where her niece Tulip Siddiq serves as a Member of Parliament.

In Bangladesh, the fallout from a contentious job quota system has resulted in severe unrest, with over 550 fatalities and extensive damage reported. The violence has particularly affected minority communities, including Hindus, with numerous attacks on their properties.

The MEA has assured that various organizations are working to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh and emphasized the need for the Bangladeshi government to restore law and order promptly. "We are closely monitoring the situation and hope for a swift return to stability," Jaiswal stated.

Currently, around 10,000 Indian nationals are in Bangladesh, and many have sought assistance from the Indian High Commission to return.