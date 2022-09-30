An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla in the wee hours of September 30.

The encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla.

Out of the two terrorists who were believed to be trapped in a residential area, one has been killed, police said.

Earlier on September 27, two terrorists were killed in Avhotu village of Kulgam district in an operation by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said the police.

On search of the encounter site, two AK series rifles, grenades and other warlike stores were recovered, added the police.

The police have identified the neutralised terrorists as Mohammad Shafi Ganie and Mohammad Asif Wani of Takiya, Kulgam. Both the terrorists were members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.