At least 15 people lost their lives and over 20 were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Tanda area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor city on May 30.

The bus carried passengers from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and was on their way to Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district.

The bus fell into a gorge near Kali Dhar Mandir on the Jammu-Poonch highway.

The wounded were sent to Government Medical College in Jammu and a nearby hospital in Akhnoor.

In a statement, District Magistrate of Jammu said, "A bus carrying passengers from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh has met with an accident near Tanda, Akhnoor in Jammu. Rescue operations are underway."