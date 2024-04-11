Three people have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla for allegedly having links with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The development was confirmed by the local police on April 11.

The Baramulla Police and security forces arrested the three accused in Old Town Baramulla after acting on intelligence input.



"Terror module busted in old town Baramulla-Police arrests 3 terrorist associates of LeT outfit, Grenades recovered", Baramulla Police posted on X informing about the arrest of the accused.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, Basit Fayaz Kaloo and Faheem Ahmad Mir, were assisting terrorists and providing them with information about security force movements.

The police further said they aimed to disturb the "peace process in Baramulla in view of forthcoming Parliamentary elections".

Further investigation underway.