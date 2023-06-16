In an encounter with security personnel on June 16, in the Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir close to the Line of Control (LoC), five foreign terrorists were killed, according to the police.

Security forces initiated an operation based on a specific input in the Jumagund region near the LoC in the north Kashmir district early in the morning, which is when the encounter began.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, “Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".

The ongoing encounter is part of a series of counter-infiltration operations foiled by the security forces in the recent times.

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