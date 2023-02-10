In Jammu and Kashmir, 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country, the Ministry of Mines on February 9.

It is worth mentioning that the non-ferrous metal lithium is one of the essential elements of EV batteries.

“Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir”, the ministry said during a press conference.

It further stated that state governments received 51 mineral blocks, including gold and lithium, for their various jurisdictions.

According to the ministry, there are 51 mineral blocks spread across 11 states, including Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Of these 51 mineral blocks, five are related to gold, and the other blocks are related to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals, etc.

The blocks were made based on the work done by GSI during the field seasons of 2018–19 up until this point.

In addition to this, 17 reports of coal and lignite totaling 7897 million tonnes were given to the coal ministry.

During the conference, seven publications on various subjects and intervention areas that GSI works in were also launched.