In a tragic occurance, a weapon accidentally discharged, killing one Army man and injuring another in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora area, according to reports released on Sunday.

According to sources, the police apprehended the suspected coworker, and an inquiry has been opened.

Sharing the information on X, Bondipora District Police posted, “There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel. Accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated.

There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casuality and one injury to army personnel. Accussed army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla — District Police,Bandipora (@bandiporapolice) September 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.