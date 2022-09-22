The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued orders to stop the salaries of Kashmiri Hindus employees who are protesting in the valley for months demanding their relocation to a safer place amid targeted killings of minorities by the militants.

In this regard, the labour department of Kashmir and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, on September 21 issued orders stating the same.

In his order, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ahmad Hussain Bhat directed all assistant labour commissioners across districts in the Kashmir valley to stop the salaries of these employees for September.

"The salary for the month of September 2022 should not be drawn in respect of those PM package employees, who have remained absent during the month of September," Bhat's order read.

Notably, a similar order has been issued by the ADC Anantnag.

Meanwhile, anguished over the government orders, the employees intensified their protest, which entered 133rd day on Thursday and called the order a harassment and arm-twisting move to break their agitation.

The employees further alleged that on the one hand they are getting letters with death threats from the terror outfits, and on the other, they are being forced to come to work which is very risky.