An army chopper with three on-board crashed near Machhna village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.

As per reports, the pilot and co-pilot of the ill-fated chopper have been rescued in an injured condition. The crash took place in the hill district of Marwah area.

According to official reports, pilots have suffered injuries during the crash but are out of danger. Further details on the rescue operations are still awaited, stated an army official.

Earlier, two pilots were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh in March this year.

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