In two separate terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a former BJP sarpanch was killed and a tourist couple from Jaipur was critically injured. The incidents occurred in the districts of Shopian and Anantnag, respectively.

Aijaz Sheikh, the former BJP sarpanch, was attacked in the Hirpora area of Shopian around 10:30 pm. Terrorists opened fire, and Sheikh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials reported.

In a related attack, terrorists targeted a tourist camp in Anantnag, injuring Farha and her husband, Tabrez, who were visiting from Jaipur. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Kashmir Zone Police tweeted about the incident, confirming the couple was injured at Yannar, Anantnag.

Security forces have cordoned off the areas in both Anantnag and Shopian, launching search operations to apprehend the attackers. These back-to-back attacks have raised concerns, especially as they coincide with campaigning for the parliamentary elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Polling in Baramulla is scheduled for May 20 in the fifth round of elections.

Political parties across Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference, PDP, and BJP, have condemned the attacks. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri, expressed her concern over the timing of these attacks, pointing out the delayed south election and the Government of India's (GOI) claims of normalcy.

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah also condemned the attacks, stating that such acts of violence hinder the path to long-term peace in the region. They called for community unity and extended their condolences to the victims and their families.

The BJP issued a statement condemning the murder of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, lauding him as a brave party member and expressing solidarity with his family during this difficult time.