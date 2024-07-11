A blast has been reported across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Thursday. The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night, is believed to have taken place near the zero line in the Laam sector, amidst suspicious movement.

According to officials, the blast occurred during reported movement across the LoC. Authorities have launched a search operation in the area following the incident.

The exact nature and cause of the blast are currently under investigation. No casualties or further details have been reported yet.

Further updates on the situation are awaited as the search operation progresses.