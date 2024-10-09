The body of a Territorial Army soldier, who was abducted by terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, has been recovered with multiple gunshot wounds, according to sources from security forces. The soldier, who had been reported missing since October 8, was part of an operation to counter terrorist activity in the region.

Initial reports indicate that two soldiers, both part of the 161 unit of the Territorial Army, were abducted from the Kazwan Forest area of Kokernag during the early hours of October 9. One of the soldiers, despite sustaining two bullet injuries, managed to escape, while the other remained unaccounted for. Following the abduction, a massive search operation was launched by the Indian Army, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies.

"Acting on credible intelligence inputs, a joint counter-terrorism operation was launched in the Kazwan Forest on October 8. The operation continued overnight after one of our soldiers went missing," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed in a statement on social media platform X.

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The recovery of the soldier's body marks a tragic end to a grim episode amid the heightened security situation in the region. This incident coincided with the day of vote counting in Jammu, further amplifying tensions.

This is not the first time Anantnag has been the site of a deadly confrontation. Just this past August, two soldiers were killed and three others injured in an encounter with terrorists. The region has been a hotspot for militant activities, with multiple incidents in recent months, including a deadly attack in Doda district, where four Army personnel and a police officer were killed by terrorists linked to the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) proxy group, 'Kashmir Tigers.'

The latest incident underscores the ongoing threat posed by terrorist groups in the region, as security forces continue their efforts to root out militancy and ensure stability in Jammu and Kashmir.