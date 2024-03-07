In a public rally in Srinagar on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the strides in development that Jammu and Kashmir has taken since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. This marked Modi's first visit to Kashmir since the BJP-led Centre implemented the constitutional changes, transforming the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Addressing the crowd at Bakshi Stadium, the Prime Minister asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is now reaching new heights of development and experiencing a newfound sense of freedom after the removal of Article 370. He expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory the region has taken.

During his speech, Modi criticized the Congress, accusing the party of misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation regarding Article 370 for an extended period.

The visit coincided with the inauguration of several development projects, reinforcing Modi's commitment to the growth of the region. He emphasized the significance of a developed Jammu and Kashmir, considering it as a priority for achieving overall national development.