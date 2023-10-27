One Border Security Force (BSF) member was hurt in new, unprovocked gunfire by Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the reports on October 27.

At this time, the wounded soldier is receiving care at a nearby hospital. It is said that his status is presently stable.

According to accounts, three civilians were also hurt in the same event.

Sources claim that Pakistani forces started fire in Arnia Sector on Thursday night at about eight o'clock. Around a dozen villages along the international border between Pakistan and India experienced a state of panic as a result of Pakistani Rangers shooting automatic weapons without warning and hitting BSF posts with mortars. The BSF responded to this with similar vigour.

This is allegedly Pakistan's first significant breach of the truce since the agreement was made in February 2021.

According to accounts, the firing caused damage to the dwellings of the border village in the Arnia area, forcing the people to spend the night in bunkers.