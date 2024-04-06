Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Kishtwar
Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at around 11:30 am.
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An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on April 6.
The earthquake occurred at around 2:53 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at around 11:30 am.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km.
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