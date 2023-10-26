Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing gunfight in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Kashmir police informed October 26.

"Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 26, 2023

Earlier in the day, Indian Army forces, working in tandem with Jammu and Kashmir Police, stopped an attempt to infiltrate along the Line of Control in the Kupwara region.

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector. Operations are in progress,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on X.

OP KUPWARA



In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector.



Operations in progress. #Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/rHnO4EHMqP — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 26, 2023

Following the failure of an attempt at infiltration in the Uri region of Baramulla, security forces last week shot and killed two terrorists from Pakistan. The intelligence services' information led to the troops being placed on high alert and the counter-infiltration grid being reinforced.