Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion inside vehicle at Anantnag's Larkipora, 4 perons injured
Sensation prevailed after a mysterious explosion took place inside a vehicle at Larkipora area of Doru in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on September 27, leaving four persons injured.
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Blast inside a vehicle in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag leaves four injured
Sensation prevailed after a mysterious explosion took place inside a vehicle at Larkipora area of Doru in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on September 27, leaving four persons injured.
According to sources, the blast occurred near a local market, causing panic among the residents.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, officials have reached the spot to investigate the nature of blast.
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