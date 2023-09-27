Sensation prevailed after a mysterious explosion took place inside a vehicle at Larkipora area of Doru in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on September 27, leaving four persons injured.

According to sources, the blast occurred near a local market, causing panic among the residents.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, officials have reached the spot to investigate the nature of blast.



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