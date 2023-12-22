Four soldiers lost their lives and three others were wounded in an encounter with terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by the army.

The clash began when terrorists attacked two military vehicles in Dera Ki Gali in the Poonch region of Rajouri at 3:45 pm yesterday.

The army had been conducting operations in and around Dera Ki Gali, also known as DKG, since Wednesday night. The encounter is still ongoing.

A defence spokesperson stated to the reporters that a joint operation was initiated in the DKG area based on concrete intelligence, and contact was established, leading to the encounter.

In the previous month, five soldiers, including two Captains, lost their lives in an anti-terror operation in Kalakote, Rajouri. The area has seen an increase in terrorist activity and major attacks on the army in recent years. \

In April and May, 10 soldiers lost their lives in two separate attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region, a region that had been largely free of terrorism between 2003 and 2021. Over the past two years, more than 35 soldiers have lost their lives in anti-terror operations in the region.