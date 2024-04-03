In an encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, a gangster was shot dead on April 2.

During the gunfight, a police official received head injuries following which he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The incident took place at around 10:30 pm near Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital.

The deceased cop was identified as probationary Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma.

Another special police officer was also injured in the encounter.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials chased gangster Vasudev, a key accused in a murder case registered at Ramgarh police station, which led to an exchange of fire near the hospital.

Vasudev was killed in the encounter while one of his associates was injured.