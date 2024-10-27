The Indian Army's Romeo Force successfully dismantled a terror hideout linked to Pakistan in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) police, resulted in the recovery of two grenades and three Pakistani mines, underlining the persistent threat of terrorism in the region.

This operation comes in the wake of recent attacks that have raised alarm among security forces. On October 24, a terrorist attack on an army vehicle led to the tragic deaths of two army soldiers and two civilian porters. Another attack on October 20 claimed the lives of a doctor and six construction workers at a tunnel site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway. These incidents have prompted a renewed urgency in military and police operations to root out terror activities.

In response to the rising tide of violence, authorities have intensified search operations across various areas, particularly in Tangmarg and surrounding regions. The Indian Army's initiative aims to track down suspects linked to recent terror attacks in Gulmarg, Baramulla, and Gagangir in the Ganderbal district.

As part of a broader effort to combat terrorism, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit also conducted raids across six districts, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam. The CIK reported the dismantling of a recruitment module for a new terror outfit named "Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim" (TLM), believed to be an offshoot of the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This module was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.

In light of these escalating threats, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has mandated immediate enhancements to security protocols around critical infrastructure and military camps. A comprehensive security audit has been ordered, along with the establishment of continuous patrols and checkpoints at vital locations throughout the region.