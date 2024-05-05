In a concerning development, an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy was attacked in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the injury of five IAF personnel. Tragically, one of them succumbed to injuries at a military hospital. The attack, believed to be orchestrated by terrorists, has prompted a massive search operation in the region, with several individuals detained for questioning.

The incident occurred near Shahsitar on Saturday evening, sparking immediate response from security forces. A well-coordinated joint operation by the Army and the police is underway in multiple areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, and Sheendara Top, to neutralize the terrorists believed to be responsible for the attack.

Authorities have intensified vehicle checks across the district, emphasizing heightened security measures in the wake of the incident. While no contact has been established with the terrorists thus far, efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

The Indian Air Force has identified Corporal Vikky Pahade as the fallen hero and extended condolences to his family. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, along with the entire Indian Air Force, saluted Corporal Vikky Pahade for his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The attack marks a significant security challenge in the region, especially as Poonch gears up for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for May 25. Security forces remain vigilant as they work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of residents in the area.

The border district of Poonch, along with adjoining Rajouri, has witnessed previous terrorist incidents, underscoring the ongoing security concerns in the region. As investigations into the attack continue, authorities are committed to upholding peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir amidst ongoing security challenges.