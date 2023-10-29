Inspector Masroor Wani, a police officer hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, was shot and severely wounded by terrorists in downtown Srinagar on October 29. The event took place while Inspector Masroor Wani was engaged in a friendly game of cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground, according to official reports.

The courageous officer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, and his condition is described as critical. Medical professionals are working tirelessly to provide the necessary care and support to Inspector Masroor Wani, who sustained injuries during the brazen attack.

Kashmir Zone Police, in an official statement, reported, “#Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary #investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this #terror crime. The area has been cordoned off, and a case has been registered.”

The incident comes just days after a member of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured due to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB). The shelling, which tragically hit residential areas, has prompted dozens of villagers to evacuate their homes in search of safety.

Amid the escalating tensions, a high-level meeting was convened at the headquarters of the 15 Corps in Srinagar on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by key officials from Jammu and Kashmir and various security agencies.

One of the primary topics discussed during this meeting was the growing involvement of foreign terrorists in the region. According to official data, out of the 46 terrorists eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year, a staggering 37 were of Pakistani origin, while only nine were local residents. This marks the first instance in the 33-year history of terrorism in the Union Territory where the number of foreign terrorists killed has surpassed that of local terrorists by fourfold.