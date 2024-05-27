In a historic moment for India's electoral landscape, Jammu and Kashmir has marked its highest voter turnout in 35 years during the General Elections of 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Combined Voter Turnout (VTR) for the entire Union Territory, comprising five Lok Sabha seats, stood at an impressive 58.46%.

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, expressed gratitude towards the polling personnel and security officials for ensuring the peaceful conduct of elections across the Union Territory.

CEC Rajiv Kumar commended the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "This achievement sits on a credible weave of 25% increase in the number of contesting candidates since 2019, C-vigil complaints showing enhanced citizen involvement, and Suvidha Portal reflecting the steady retaking of the election & campaign space." He likened the active participation to the intricate craftsmanship of the legendary Kashmiri artisans, emphasizing its positive impact on the upcoming Assembly elections in the region.

The voter turnout from the three Parliamentary Constituencies in the Kashmir Valley witnessed a remarkable surge, recording 50.86%, a substantial increase from 19.16% in the 2019 elections. The PCs in the valley, namely Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri, saw voter turnouts of 38.49%, 59.1%, and 54.84% respectively, marking the highest figures in the last three decades.

In contrast, the other two PCs in the Union Territory, namely Udhampur and Jammu, recorded impressive turnouts of 68.27% and 72.22% respectively, showcasing widespread civic engagement across the region.