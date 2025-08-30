Jammu and Kashmir reels under torrential rains: 11 dead, dozens missing in landslides and cloudbursts

At least 11 people have lost their lives and several others remain missing as incessant rainfall triggered landslides and cloudbursts across Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Saturday, August 30.

In Reasi district, tragedy struck a family of seven when their kaccha house collapsed under a landslide early Friday morning. Rescue teams recovered all seven bodies, including five children aged 4 to 12, from the debris on Saturday.

In Ramban, a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Rajgarh unleashed flash floods that swept away houses and damaged multiple structures. Four people were confirmed dead, while at least four others remain missing. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with teams working round the clock to locate survivors.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the incident and assured full support to those affected. “Spoke to DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan. Cloudburst in Rajgarh has led to the unfortunate loss of four lives. The fifth is missing and the search continues. No injuries reported. Rescue operations are on, and every possible assistance is being provided,” Singh posted on X.

The fresh wave of calamities comes amid a week of unrelenting rainfall in the Union Territory, which has swollen rivers, flattened fields, and sent boulders and trees crashing down mountain slopes.

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, the 270-km all-weather lifeline connecting the Valley to the rest of India, has remained closed for the fifth consecutive day. Landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur have left more than 2,000 vehicles stranded.

Authorities reported that nine other inter-district roads across the Jammu region are also blocked due to landslides and erosion. Dozens of villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur have been cut off following days of relentless downpours.

Relief agencies remain on high alert as the weather department has warned of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.