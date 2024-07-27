A soldier has been killed, and four others, including an Army Major, were injured during a fierce encounter with Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The operation, which began early Saturday morning in the Kamkari area, successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by the BAT, resulting in the death of one Pakistani terrorist.

The encounter unfolded after intelligence reports indicated potential terrorist movements in the region. The gunfight, which lasted for several hours, saw intense exchanges of fire between the Indian Army and the infiltrators. Two intruders managed to escape back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amidst the chaotic skirmish.

In an earlier incident on July 24, a soldier was killed, and an unidentified terrorist was neutralised in Kupwara’s Lolab area. These events come amid heightened security concerns, with reports suggesting a group of 40 to 50 Pakistani terrorists hiding in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are reportedly armed with advanced weaponry, including American-made M4 Carbine Rifles with night vision capabilities.